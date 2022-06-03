Joshua Kimmich has conceded that he wants Liverpool target Serge Gnabry to remain at Bayern Munich beyond this summer although the winger must be happy with whatever decision he takes on his future.

Gnabry is heavily linked with leaving the German champions in the upcoming transfer window having recently rejected an offer to extend his contract at the club – and he has admirers in the Premier League.

English giants Liverpool are claimed to have initiated talks with the winger’s entourage over a summer move, while their top flight rivals Arsenal are also credited with interest in him.

Bayern Munich star Kimmich has admitted that he hopes Gnabry snubs interest from elsewhere and decides to remain at the Allianz Arena beyond this summer.

“That’s a very special, very difficult issue for me too”, Kimmich was quoted as saying by German daily Bild while discussing the possibility of Gnabry leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

“Serge isn’t just important to me on the pitch, Serge is my best friend.

“That’s why, from a personal point of view, I naturally hope that he stays.

“Because we understand each other very well on the pitch.”

Kimmich added that ultimately, he wants Gnabry to be able to say he made the right choice, whether it is to remain at Bayern Munich or to join another side in the upcoming window.

“Especially since he’s such a good friend, it’s very, very important to me that he makes a decision that he’s happy with.

“In the end he should say it was the right decision.

“This decision has to be taken by himself.

“He knows what he has at Bayern, how important it is that you join a squad where it’s fun to play football every day.

“With us he also has the chance to help everyone to play for trophies every year.

“He has an environment where he feels comfortable.

“Nevertheless, at the end of the day, he has to decide what is important to him, what he wants.

“Whatever the decision, I hope that in the end he sits there and says that it is the right one.”

While Liverpool remain linked with Gnabry, they could see their winger Sadio Mane leave Anfield this summer with Bayern Munich keen on the Senegalese.