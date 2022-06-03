Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a limited budget to play with this summer with transfer funds available to pay a fee for one undisputed starting eleven quality player, according to The Athletic.

The Scottish giants shocked many with their run to the Europa League final and won the Scottish Cup at the end of last season.

Their European run brought in £35m to the coffers and there has been an expectation that Van Bronckhorst will be backed over the summer.

Rangers have already locked down Connor Goldson and Steven Davis on new contracts.

Gers fans are hopeful that significant funds will be made available to Van Bronckhorst in the summer but that is unlikely to be the scenario.

It has been claimed that as things stand, the Rangers boss only has enough money to bring in one undisputed starting eleven quality player on a transfer fee.

Rangers have a limited budget and will have to be more creative when it comes to recruitment this summer, possibly looking at free agents.

Van Bronckhorst could have to sell one of his key players for big money if he wants to spend a second significant transfer fee on a player.

With Celtic expected to spend big this summer on the back of Champions League qualification, Rangers have work to do over the transfer window to challenge the Scottish champions next season.