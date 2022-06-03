A Spanish club have been offered a chance to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka after they made an enquiry to Manchester United for Diogo Dalot, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Wan-Bissaka is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans moving forward and the club are keen to shift out the England international this summer.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing him, but are in no position to land him on a permanent deal and would only consider taking him back on loan in the upcoming transfer window.

Dalot is the more in-demand Manchester United right-back but the club do not want to let him go.

It has been claimed that a Spanish club recently made an enquiry for the Portuguese, but were told that Manchester United do not want to sell him.

Instead, Manchester United offered the club a chance to sign Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming transfer window.

The 24-year-old is aware that he is not part of Ten Hag’s plans and may be seeking to move on from Old Trafford.

Dalot has been informed that he is in the new Manchester United manager’s plans and he wants to stay at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can find a buyer for Wan-Bissaka in the coming months.