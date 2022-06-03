Nottingham Forest are keen to win the race for West Ham United attacking target Habib Diallo this summer, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old scored eleven times in Ligue 1 last season for Strasbourg and has more than three years left on his contract with the French club.

His performances have piqued the interest of several sides in Europe and there is serious interest in snaring him away from Strasbourg this summer.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been keeping tabs on him with a view to potentially signing him in the upcoming transfer window, while Brighton are also alive to his talents.

And it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are also considering making a move for him in the coming months.

They are back in the Premier League after a gap of 23 years and are planning to build a squad fit for purpose in the top flight.

Steve Cooper wants to add more attacking impetus to his squad and Diallo has emerged as a potential target.

He scored a goal every 140 minutes in Ligue 1 last season making him the seventh most prolific forward in France.

Diallo is prepared to leave Strasbourg this summer and a move to the Premier League appeals to him.