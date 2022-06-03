Dean Henderson wants to secure his exit from Manchester United early and is looking to complete a move to Newcastle United as soon as possible, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Henderson does not want to spend another season on the bench at Old Trafford after must just three appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

He is pushing for a move away and Newcastle have been heavily linked with an interest in signing him as they look for another goalkeeper.

There were claims last month that the goalkeeper was closing in on a move to St. James’ Park but they were wide of the mark.

But it has been claimed that Henderson is still looking to complete a move to Newcastle as soon as possible.

He wants to find the exit door at Manchester United quickly and get his future sorted out early in the window.

Manchester United are expecting him to leave and are looking at goalkeepers who could be their number 2 next season.

The Premier League giants are expected to favour a loan move over a permanent deal for Henderson this summer.

Landing Henderson would be a big boost for Newcastle ahead of a season where they are looking to move towards the top eight.