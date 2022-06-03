Lille centre-back Sven Botman is yet to take a decision on his future, having received offers from both AC Milan and Newcastle United, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Dutchman was one of Newcastle’s top centre-back targets in January, although they failed to get a deal over the line to sign him from Lille.

However, going into the summer window, Newcastle still see Botman as one of their priority targets as they look to bolster their defence.

But the Tyneside giants are facing strong competition for Botman’s signature from Serie A champions AC Milan, who are tipped to be leading the race for him.

There have even been claims that the centre-back has a complete agreement over a summer move with the Rossoneri.

However, Botman has received offers from both AC Milan and Newcastle but he is yet to take a decision on which club he should move to.

The Italians have tabled him a contract worth €3m per year, while the Premier League outfit are offering him a more lucrative deal, which would see him pocket €5m annually.

Botman is weighing up his options and the ball is currently in his court as he looks to take the next step in his career.

AC Milan will also be able to provide Botman with Champions League football, while Newcastle will not be in Europe next season.