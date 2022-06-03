Rangers have confirmed that goalkeeper Andy Firth and defender Leon Balogun will leave the club this summer when their contracts expire.

Both players are due to see their respective contracts at Ibrox run out this summer and they will not be staying at Ibrox.

Balogun had been clear about his desire to agree a fresh contract to stay at Rangers, but no deal has been concluded and he will seek a fresh challenge away from Ibrox.

The defender, who departs a Scottish Cup winner, joined Rangers in 2020 and helped the Gers to win their 55th Scottish league title in the 2020/21 campaign.

He leaves Rangers having made a total of 65 appearances for the club.

Goalkeeper Firth is also moving on from Rangers when his deal expires.

The goalkeeper has served a backup role at Ibrox, providing cover, and joined the club in 2019.

Firth, who extended his deal at Rangers last year, will now look to find a new club over the course of the summer.