Wolfsburg have failed with an offer for Manchester United target David Carmo, with Braga rebuffing their bid.

The Braga defender has suitors heading into the opening of the summer transfer window and the Portuguese side are poised to be tested with bids for his services.

And one has already arrived in the shape of Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, according to Portuguese outlet SIC Noticias’ Pedro Sepulveda.

Wolfsburg have slapped in a bid of €12.5m for Carmo, but Braga have wasted little time in rejecting it.

Manchester United are considering a move for Carmo and have held two rounds of talks with his representatives.

Braga are clear that Carmo will not leave for a reduced fee and he boasts a release clause set at €30m in his contract with the Portuguese outfit.

Carmo, 22, has a further three years left to run on his contract at Braga.

Injury severely restricted his opportunities in the recently concluded campaign and he managed just eleven outings in the Portuguese league and five appearances in the Europa League.