John Giles is of the view that Leeds United have not got the most out of Kalvin Phillips as they primarily see him as a defensive player and feels if he moved to Manchester City then Pep Guardiola would get him expressing himself.

The midfielder has been a key player for Leeds since breaking into their first team and he also succeeded in establishing himself as an England international while wearing the all-white strip.

However, Phillips’ future at Elland Road is under the scanner as Premier League champions Manchester City are keen on signing him this summer as they look to replace Fernandinho in midfield.

Leeds legend Giles is of the view that the Whites have not exhausted the possibilities of what Phillips can offer in the middle of the park as they primarily see him as a defensive player.

Giles added that at Manchester City, Guardiola could ask him to express himself completely and dominate on the ball, while he would also be supported by a better group of players than at Leeds.

Asked whether he thinks Phillips can improve Manchester City, Giles said on Off The Ball: “Yes, I think so.

“We talk about him being a defensive midfield player, I think he could do a lot more with the ability he has.

“I do not think he has been asked to do it. I think his distribution is very good.

“When I see him hit the long pass, he is well able to do it with both feet, but I always get the impression that at Leeds he is a defensive player and there is not any more expected of him.

“Whereas maybe going to City, Pep Guardiola would say, if he does go, ‘I expect more from you on the ball’, and I would as well.

“If I was his manager, I would say to him ‘look you have the ability, you have to express yourself more, you have got to dominate it a lot more’ and he has the ability to do it, whereas I do not think he has been asked to do it.

“And I would expect him to do it, and he obviously would be playing with a lot of great players there.”

Leeds are keen to keep hold of Phillips in their ranks and they are expected to demand a significant fee to let him go this summer.