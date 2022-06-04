Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is one of the names on Roma’s shortlist of targets ahead of the summer transfer window swinging open for business.

Bellerin spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Real Betis and played a big part in the side winning the Spanish Cup this season.

Real Betis want to sign him on a permanent deal and Bellerin also wants to continue in Spain, but for the moment, the Spanish club do not have an agreement with Arsenal.

The Gunners want to sell him as the Spaniard has a year left on his contract and are hoping to receive offers for Bellerin.

And according to the Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are considering making a move for Bellerin in the upcoming transfer window.

Jose Mourinho wants to bring in a right-back this summer and Roma are interested in the Spanish full-back.

Arsenal want €20m from his sale but Roma are hopeful that the price will come down given his contract situation.

However, Bellerin is only one of the names on Roma’s right-back shortlist for the summer transfer window.

Roma are also looking at the possibility of signing Lille’s Zeki Celik and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.