Celtic have no intention of letting goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas leave on a free transfer in the summer and will wait to see what offers come in for the out-of-favour star.

Barkas signed for Celtic in the summer of 2020 in a big money move from AEK Athens. but only started irregularly for the Hoops in his maiden season.

However, the campaign gone past was even worse in terms of game-time as the shot-stopper made only two appearances for the Scottish champions.

In the aftermath, it was claimed that Celtic were ready to rip up his contract and let the shot-stopper go this summer.

However, the Glasgow club have no intention of letting the goalkeeper leave as a free agent, according to Greek daily Sportime.

The club are waiting for offers for the goalkeeper this summer as they are open to him leaving, but only for a fee.

Barkas’ contract with the Hoops runs until the end of the 2023/24 season and he has already been linked with potential clubs for next season.

It remains to be seen if Celtic can realise any fee from selling Barkas or will instead seek to find him a loan destination.