Next week is key for Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Red Devils ready to offer a sum which the Catalans would accept.

De Jong has emerged as new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s priority midfield target for the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants have been laying down the groundwork for the deal to sign the midfielder for several weeks and it emerged earlier this week that they are now in direct talks with Barcelona.

The midfielder has been reluctant to leave, but Barcelona are open to selling him due to their dire financial state at the moment.

And according to Catalan daily SPORT, next week is set to be key for Manchester United’s pursuit of De Jong.

An agreement could be reached for an overall fee, which is likely to touch the €80m figure that Barcelona have been demanding.

Manchester United are ready to offer a high upfront fee and reach the stated figure based on add-ons.

The midfielder is yet to give his consent to the move but Ten Hag is confident that he should be able to convince him to move to Manchester United.

The Manchester United manager has promised him a leading role in his project at Old Trafford that is set to start next season.

De Jong is also opening up to the move as he is now aware that Barcelona want to sell him for financial reasons.