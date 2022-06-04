Steven Bergwijn has admitted that there is uncertainty around his future at Tottenham Hotspur amidst interest from Ajax this summer.

It emerged on Friday that Ajax have failed with a bid to sign the winger and Tottenham are seeking around €25m before agreeing to sell him in the upcoming transfer window.

Bergwijn scored a brilliant goal in Netherlands’ 4-1 win over Belgium away from home on Friday night.

The winger is aware of the rumours around his future, but is clear that he is not aware of the facts and wants to focus on doing well for the Netherlands at the moment.

But he did concede that there is uncertainty around his future and indicated that he could leave Spurs.

He stressed that he will make the decision that will be best for his career in the upcoming transfer window.

Bergwijn told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “I also read all those things, but I have not heard anything yet.

“I am now with the Dutch national team, so I just have to focus here and then we will see what the future brings me.

“Of course, there is some uncertainty around what will happen but when I am here, I have to focus on the Dutch national team.

“I am going where it will be the best option for my career.

“We will see.”

Tottenham are prepared to let him go this summer as part of their squad overhaul under Antonio Conte, but want their asking price to be met.