Alessandro Bastoni would prefer to stay at Inter this summer, but if he is to leave he feels he could move to a side higher up the pecking order than Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old defender is one of the priority targets for Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who wants to add a left-footed centre-back to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Bastoni has been a key player for Inter over the last few years and is one of the pillars of Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

But Inter are ready to sell him if they receive an offer north of the €60m mark as they need to raise funds in the market.

However, Tottenham have serious work to do as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Bastoni does not want to leave Inter this summer and is keen to continue at the club.

The centre-back is an Inter fan and would prefer to remain at the San Siro next season despite interest from big clubs.

And it has been claimed that even if he is forced to leave Inter, he feels he could get a move to a club higher up the pecking order than Spurs.

Tottenham are in intensive talks with the defender’s agent and his representatives have been trying to sell a move to Spurs to Bastoni.

But for the moment the Italian is not prepared to leave Inter.