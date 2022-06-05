Celtic and Burnley are waiting for Manchester City to decide the future of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and a decision is due this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Harwood-Bellis spent last season on loan at first Anderlecht and then Stoke City, gaining experience both in Belgium and back home in England.

For Stoke in particular, the centre-back played all the minutes available to him except for the last match of the season, in total starting 22 games.

His performances have earned him the attention of the Bhoys and the Clarets, who want to add him to their squad in order to add depth in the centre-back area.

And the duo are now awaiting keenly the Citizens’ decision in regards to the young centre-back ahead of next season.

It is claimed Celtic and Burnley will not have to wait long though as the English champions are expected to make a decision this month.

Harwood-Bellis trained with England’s senior squad recently and also has ample experience with his country’s youth teams.

Aside from Harwood-Bellis, Celtic are also interested in another Manchester City centre-back in Ko Itakura.