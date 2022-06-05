Fenerbache are ready to ask for more money for defender Attila Szalai if English clubs come knocking this summer, with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United keen.

The Hungary international was linked with a move away from Fenerbahce after Euro 2020, but stayed put at the Turkish side; Hungary’s coach told Inside Futbol that Szalai is ready for the Premier League.

He could be on the move this summer however and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Fulham scouts watched Szalai in action for Hungary against England on Saturday and were impressed.

The Premier League clubs are claimed to be keen on the centre-back and are eyeing a swoop for his services.

Fenerbahce already have offers on the table for Szalai of around €12m to €13m.

They will though ask for more for the player if English sides officially come calling to do a deal.

Fenerbahce know Premier League sides have vast resources and will want a higher fee if they are to allow Szalai to make the switch to England.

The Turkish giants are prepared to let Szalai depart this summer if they are offered a level of fee they deem acceptable.