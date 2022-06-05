Derby County are pushing ahead in their pursuit of Preston North End forward Tom Barkhuizen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barkhuizen is set to become a free agent in the summer after his contract runs out with the Lilywhites and the Rams are eager to bring him in.

Malcolm Ebiowei has been offered a new deal by the Rams, but he is expected to leave Pride Park in the summer.

His one-year contract with the Rams expires at the end of the month and the 18 year-old does not look likely to be part of manager Wayne Rooney’s side next term.

And now the Rams have hit upon Barkhuizen as the attacker to replace Ebiowei and are pushing ahead with the swoop.

Bolton Wanderers and Championship side Rotherham United are also interested in the soon-to-be former Preston star, but the Rams have moved ahead of them to assume pole position.

Ebiowei, who made 16 appearances last term in the Championship for the Rams, on the other hand is being courted by Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Barkhuizen was not a frequent member of the Preston side this past season as he only made 13 league appearances and did not play after February.