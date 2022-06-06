Arsenal and West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old’s season is over after Ukraine lost to Wales on Sunday in the playoffs to qualify for next winter’s World Cup.

The focus will now shift to his future at Manchester City as he has struggled to secure a starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s team.

There are suggestions that he could leave the Etihad this summer and there is serious Premier League interest in him.

Arsenal and West Ham have expressed an interest in getting their hands on the Ukrainian left-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Both clubs admire his ability to play at left-back as well as midfield and are keen to sign him this summer.

Arsenal are believed to be offering him more of a chance to play in midfield, while the Hammers want sign him as a left-back to provide competition to Aaron Cresswell.

Zinchenko has not made a decision over his future and he still has two years left on his Manchester City contract.

But the Premier League champions will not stand in his way if the Ukrainian wants to move on this summer.