Barcelona have zeroed in on Angel di Maria as their top alternative option to Leeds United winger Raphinha, in a sign they are now looking elsewhere.

The Catalans have been strongly linked with a move for Raphinha for several months now and they were hoping to snap him up by triggering a €25m relegation release clause.

However, the Brazilian played a key part in helping Leeds maintain their top flight status, which means any of his potential suitors must negotiate a fee with his club should they want to snare him away from Elland Road this summer.

The Yorkshire giants are keen to keep hold of Raphinha and they are claimed to be only willing to let him leave the club for a fee in the €70m to €80m range.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Barcelona have now identified an alternative option to the Leeds star in soon-to-be free agent Di Maria.

The Argentine’s current deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this month and he is looking for new employers.

Serie A giants Juventus are keen on landing Di Maria, but they are some distance away from getting a deal over the line for him as both parties have not reached an agreement over the length of the contract, while Barcelona are ready to join the race for him.

The Catalans are going through a financial crisis and as it stands, they are unlikely to be able to splash huge amounts of cash on player recruitment such as Raphinha’s asking price.

Barcelona are due to meet with Leeds this week and having an alternative to turn to may strengthen their negotiating position.