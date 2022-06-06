Newcastle United are keen on Kristjan Asllani, but face strong completion from Inter, who are confident they have an edge in the race for the Empoli midfielder owing to their good relationship with his club.

The summer transfer window is set to swing open this week and Newcastle have ramped up their recruitment drive with boss Eddie Howe keen on bolstering his side across all positions.

Howe is keen on roping in midfielders this summer and Lyon star Lucas Paqueta is a name they have been strongly linked with.

The Magpies boss wants to recompose his squad with young players and Empoli midfielder Asllani is another star firmly on their transfer radar.

Newcastle have requested to have a meeting with the Empoli hierarchy later this week to discuss a potential move for the 20-year-old.

However, the Tyneside outlift are facing strong competition for the Albanian’s services from Serie A giants Inter, and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are confident they have an advantage in the race for his signature.

Inter have a good business relationship with Empoli and they believe that will give them an edge over the likes of Newcastle in the chase for Asllani, and they hope to seal a deal for him by also offering a player in exchange.

In addition to Inter and Newcastle, Serie A sides AC Milan and Fiorentina are also vying to land the Empoli man this summer.