Leeds United have reached an agreement over a fee with Red Bull Salzburg for right-back Rasmus Kristensen and will look to complete the signing this week, according to The Athletic.

With Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas set to miss the start of next season, Leeds have been in the market for a right-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

It emerged last month that Leeds have been looking at Kristensen as a potential option in their pursuit to bring in a right-back.

And Leeds have moved quickly in trying to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old Denmark international this summer.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs over a fee and Leeds are now on the cusp of signing Kristensen in the coming days.

The defender is currently involved with the Denmark national team but Leeds are intending to move towards completing the deal soon.

It has been claimed that Leeds hope to wrap up the deal to sign Kristensen by the end of this week.

The Dane is poised to become Leeds’ second summer signing after his former team-mate Brenden Aaronson joined the Whites from Salzburg.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been keen to do the bulk of the summer business early after narrowly surviving in the Premier League last season.