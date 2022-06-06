Napoli have enquired about the possibility of a move for Nottingham Forest target Milan Djuric, who is tipped to take a decision on his future soon.

With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, the Tricky Trees have stepped up their recruitment drive and they want to bolster their strike options ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

Having succeeded in leading Nottingham Forest back to the top flight following a 23-year exile, boss Steve Cooper is enjoying strong support from the club’s hierarchy and they are ready to invest in player recruitment.

Forest are keen on a move for Salernitana hitman Djuric, whose contract at the Arechi Stadium is set to expire at the end of this month.

However, the Nottinghamshire giants are facing competition for the soon-to-be free agent, as top flight rivals Brentford and Serie A outfit Fiorentina are also interested in acquiring his services.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, yet more names are being added to the list of Djuric’s potential suitors as Serie A giants Napoli have probed about a summer move for him in the.

Amidst interest from Nottingham Forest, Djuric is claimed to have several offers on his table from outside Italy, and is tipped to decide what he wants to do next in his career soon.

It remains to be seen whether the Salernitana marksman will head to England this summer, with Nottingham Forest keen on snapping him up.