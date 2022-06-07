Fenerbahce are hoping the lure of Champions League football will be enough to win the chase for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst is expected to be loaned out by Burnley this summer, following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship, and Besiktas are pushing to take him to Turkey.

They now have competition from Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce however, with the Yellow Canaries joining the chase.

And, according to Turkish outlet En Son Haber, Fenerbahce are hoping that the prospect of playing in the Champions League will be enough to tempt Weghorst.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last term and will be in the qualifiers for the group stage.

Even if they lose in the qualifiers, they would drop into the Europa League, meaning guaranteed European football for Weghorst.

The hitman joined Burnley in the January transfer window, but could not help the Clarets avoid relegation down to the Championship.

Weghorst is not keen to play in the second tier and is looking for a route out of Turf Moor this summer.