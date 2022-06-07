Sheffield Wednesday have turned down a second offer from Atletico Talleres for Josh Windass, but the South Americans remain keen on snaring him away, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

The Argentinian Primera Division side are keen on a move for Windass this summer as they want to bolster their attacking department.

Talleres coach Pedro Caixinha is firm admirer of the Owls hitman, having worked with him at former side Rangers.

The Argentines saw Sheffield Wednesday knock back their initial offer for Windass but they remained keen on signing him.

And Talleres tabled an improved offer for the 28-year-old, but the Yorkshire outfit have once again turned down their bid.

Both Owls boss Darren Moore and supremo Dejphon Chansiri are keen to keep Windass in their squad as they look to gear up for another promotion charge in League One.

However, Talleres are not ready to give up on their efforts to take Windass to South America, with the player also claimed to be keen on joining the Cordoba outfit.

But Windass holds a lot of respect for Sheffield Wednesday and is yet to push to leave, while he still has one more year left on his contract at Hillsborough.