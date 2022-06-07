The purchase option Rangers have secured in the loan deal for New York City defender James Sands is around £4.7m, according to US journalist Tom Bogert.

Rangers roped in Sands in January on an 18-month loan deal from Major League Soccer side New York City.

The Gers also secured an option to make Sands’ move to Ibrox permanent in his loan deal.

Sands enjoyed a sporadic role at Rangers under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in his first six months in Scotland, regularly making it to the bench, while also earning game time in some games across all competitions.

And the Scottish giants will have to fork out a fee in the £4.7m range to sign Sands from the Americans outright.

Rangers have already tied down the likes of Connor Goldson and Steven Davis to new deals, while also extending Scott Arfield’s contract and Sands is a player that they can add to their permanent ranks should they wish.

Van Bronckhorst has made use of the positional fluidity Sands brings to the table, deploying him in his natural centre-back role while also giving him minutes in midfield.

It remains to be seen whether the New York City academy graduate will remain at Ibrox on a permanent basis, and when Rangers might trigger the purchase option.