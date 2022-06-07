Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is no longer a priority target for Leeds United this summer, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have already signed Brenden Aaronson and are expected to wrap up a deal for Red Bull Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen this week.

The Whites want to do more business and they still remain committed to bringing in a central midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Jesse Marsch wants more depth in his midfield options and the club have been linked with a move for O’Brien again.

The Huddersfield star was a big target for Leeds last summer and there are claims that he is again on their radar.

But it has been suggested that Leeds are looking at other midfield targets for the upcoming window.

They are unlikely to rekindle their interest in the Terriers midfielder this summer and are considering other options.

Huddersfield missed out on promotion this season and O’Brien is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

But for the moment it does not appear that Leeds will look to sign him ahead of next season.