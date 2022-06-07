Liverpool were leading the race to acquire the services of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco at the start of May before Real Madrid stepped up efforts and sealed a deal for him.

The Monaco midfielder has become one of the most in-demand players this summer, having attracted interest from top clubs across Europe.

European champions Real Madrid, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants Liverpool all emerged as rivals vying for the services of Tchouameni.

And Los Blancos have now agreed on a mammoth deal with Monaco worth over €100m for Tchouameni’s signature.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Spaniards were not always on course to land the 22-year-old as at the start of May, Liverpool were in pole position to snap him up

Real Madrid were focused on a move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, who was their top target before he ultimately decided to stay put at the Parc des Princes.

And having missed out on Mbappe, Real Madrid quickly switched attention to getting a deal over the line for another French starlet in Tchouameni and stepped up their pursuit, ultimately beating the likes of Liverpool to his signature.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will turn to alternative midfield targets this summer, with the window set to open on Friday.

They failed to replace Georginio Wijnaldum last summer, after he left to join PSG.