Newcastle United and Manchester United are battling for the signature of Uruguay international Darwin Nunez and are the clubs that are closest to signing him.

Nunez impressed hugely with Portuguese giants Benfica over the course of the recently concluded season and is a man in-demand heading into the summer transfer window.

Benfica are tipped to sell him for the right price and a host of clubs want to snap up the prolific goal-getter.

However, it is Newcastle and Manchester United who are the closest to signing Nunez at present, according to Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli.

Both Premier League sides are engaged in a transfer battle to secure Nunez’s signature.

The 22-year-old grabbed 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions for Benfica over the course of the campaign.

He struck against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Liverpool in the Champions League, showcasing his quality on the highest stage.

Benfica have Nunez locked down on a contract which is due to run until the summer of 2025, but many believe he will be elsewhere by the time the new season kicks off.