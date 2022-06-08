Liverpool are claimed to be €5m off an agreement with Benfica over the fixed part of a fee for Darwin Nunez, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Jurgen Klopp’s side want to sign the prolific Uruguayan and are claimed to have a personal term agreement with the player on the table already.

Nunez has attracted interest from a host of top sides, including Manchester United, but Liverpool are working hard on an agreement to take him to Anfield.

It is claimed that everything points towards an eventual deal of €80m plus €20m in bonus payments for Nunez.

However, Liverpool have not gone beyond €75m as a fixed fee at present, while Benfica are insisting it must be €80m.

Liverpool are boosted by the fact that Nunez is giving them priority over his other suitors and is keen to move to Anfield.

It is suggested the coming hours will be decisive as Liverpool aim to put a total agreement in place to take the striker to England.

Nunez shone for Benfica last season and faced Liverpool in the Champions League, with his displays appearing to have impressed the Reds.