Newcastle United are growing in confidence that they can see off AC Milan and win the race for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have already confirmed their first signing of the summer by tying down full-back Matt Targett to a permanent deal.

Now they have turned their focus towards Lille defender Botman, who they tried to sign in the January transfer window.

AC Milan have been leading the chase for Botman, who has shaken hands on a deal with the club’s technical director Paolo Maldini.

However, Newcastle have not given up and it is claimed they are close to making a breakthrough in the bid to sign Botman.

Though no deal has yet been finalised, with AC Milan still firmly in the chase, insiders at St James’ Park are growing in confidence that Botman can be signed.

Botman is currently on international duty with the Netherlands but has not made any comments regarding his future.

He has a contract with Lille that runs until the summer of 2025.

Botman featured in 32 games for Lille last season and would add Champions League experience to the Newcastle defence if he signs.

And the Magpies increasingly believe that he will decide to move to St James’ Park.