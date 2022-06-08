Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to see whether Alessandro Bastoni will open up to a summer move, according to the Daily Express.

Bastoni does not want to leave Italian giants Inter this summer and is set against a transfer away from the club.

However, Inter could sell him to raise funds and Tottenham are chasing his signature, with Antonio Conte having asked the club to snap him up.

Bastoni’s agent is currently holding a meeting with Inter to assess his client’s situation.

And it is claimed that Tottenham are waiting to discover whether Bastoni will open up to a move away from Inter this summer.

The defender’s agent is keen to have clarity over what Inter are thinking about his client, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

Bastoni is seen as a key man at Inter, but the club need to raise funds and could let him move on for the right price.

All eyes will be on whether there is any movement in the transfer saga as a result of the meeting held between Inter and Bastoni’s agent.