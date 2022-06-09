Facundo Pellistri’s agent has revealed that he is scheduled to hold talks with Manchester United over his client’s future today.

Pellistri spent last season on loan at Alaves but he was a bit-part player at the Spanish club and only made 21 league appearances.

The Uruguayan recently showcased his talent with the Uruguay national team and still has a contract until 2025 with Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are expected to agree on a loan deal and his agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, revealed that he will have a meeting with Manchester United today to discuss the winger’s future.

He revealed that Manchester United want him to undergo pre-season training under new manager Erik ten Hag but indicated that the player would prefer to join his new loan club as soon as possible.

He told Uruguayan radio station Sport890’s 100 percent Deporte: “Today I have a meeting with Manchester about the future of Facundo Pellistri.

“The club want him to do pre-season, but that would take away days of training with his new club.”

Ten Hag is likely to want to watch the winger during pre-season before taking a call on whether to loan him out this summer.