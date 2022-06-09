West Ham United are likely to pay a big fee in their pursuit of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in the summer transfer window.

David Moyes has been keen to bolster his defensive options after West Ham were ravaged by injuries at the back last season.

Aguerd was quickly identified as their top target and the Hammers have been in talks with French side Rennes over agreeing on a fee for the centre-back.

The negotiations have been progressing well and recently the two clubs were in talks over working out the add-ons for the deal.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Ham could pay up to €40m in order to take Aguerd to the London Stadium this summer.

Moyes is prepared to spend big on the defender in order to improve West Ham’s backline for next season, with European football again on the agenda at the club.

The Moroccan has been at Rennes since 2020 and has made 80 appearances over the last two seasons.

West Ham have been left convinced about signing him and are pushing forward with the negotiations.

Aguerd still has three years left on his contract and Rennes are keen to get the best possible fee for him.