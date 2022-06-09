Paris Saint-Germain have identified Newcastle United target Sven Botman as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old centre-back has had a personal agreement with AC Milan for several months, but negotiations between the Serie A giants and Lyon have stalled.

The Rossoneri still want to sign Botman, but their first offer was rejected by Lille and the talks between the two clubs have not progressed.

It has given Newcastle a chance to rekindle their interest in the Dutchman and the club have reportedly made a breakthrough in negotiations for his signing.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG are prepared to enter into the race to sign Botman in the upcoming transfer window.

The French champions have brought in a new sporting director in Luis Campos, who identified Botman for Lille previously.

The new PSG deal-maker has identified the centre-back as a potential target for the French champions.

Lille want €40m for him and PSG have the funds to get the deal over the line if they make a concrete move for him.

Botman has prioritised joining AC Milan, but with negotiations stalling between the Italians and Lille, other clubs now have an opening to sign him.