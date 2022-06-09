Newcastle United have Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in their sights as they continue their hunt for a new shot-stopper, according to talkSPORT.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper as they want a ball-playing shot-stopper to replace Martin Dubravka as their main man between the sticks.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson was initially their top target but they are unlikely to push to land him this summer.

However, the Tyneside giants continued their process of identifying potential targets and have now zeroed in on Gladbach star Sommer.

The 33-year-old has only a year left on his current deal at the Bundesliga outfit and he is reluctant to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms at the club.

Newcastle have taken notice of Sommer’s situation at Gladbach and now have him firmly on their transfer radar.

The Magpies are keeping a close eye on the Switzerland international with the window set to open this week.

Newcastle’s ambitions to bring in a new shot-stopper this summer has also put Karl Darlow’s future at the club under the scanner, while they could also look to sell Freddie Woodman, if boss Eddie Howe sees him playing no part in his plans for the first team.