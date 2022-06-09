Tottenham Hotspur have shown no interest in signing Gareth Bale this summer, despite the forward’s free agent status, according to Sky Sports (16:00).

Bale is leaving Real Madrid this summer after the end of his contract at the Bernabeu and despite talk of retirement is set to play on as Wales have qualified for the World Cup in the winter.

The forward’s representatives are looking at potential clubs for their client and Tottenham, Bale’s former side, have been mooted in some quarters as a possibility.

However, the north London side have so far shown no interest in re-signing Bale.

Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer, with Champions League football back on the agenda at Spurs.

He does not appear to want to snap up Bale though.

Bale has also been linked with Cardiff City, a move which would put him close to his and his parents’ home.

Joining Cardiff though would mean a drop down into the Championship for Bale, at a club that finished in 18th spot last season.