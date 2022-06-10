Sao Paulo would be due a big windfall of cash if Ajax decide to sell Manchester United target Antony this summer.

The 22-year-old attacker has been heavily linked with a move away from Ajax in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have been tracking him and there have been claims that talks are accelerating between the club and his representatives.

His entourage are expected to arrive in Europe soon with a view to closing an agreement with Manchester United that could see Antony move to Old Trafford for a fee of €60m.

And according to Goal Brasil, Sao Paulo would be due a good chunk of the cash due to a sell-on clause they inserted when they sold Antony to Ajax in 2020.

It has been claimed that the Brazilian outfit would be due 20 per cent of the profit that Ajax make from his sale.

The Dutch champions signed the attacker for a fee of €15m from Sao Paulo around two years ago.

Sao Paulo would likely get around €9m if Ajax manage to rope in €60m from his sale this summer.