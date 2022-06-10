Manchester United could wrap up a deal to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong as early as next week with Barcelona now prepared to accept a lower offer, according to journalist Alex Turk.

The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed on personal terms with Manchester United and wants to work with Erik ten Hag again.

The new Manchester United boss has sold the project to his former Ajax star and has promised him to make the centre-piece of the rebuild at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are now in talks with Barcelona, who were believed to be holding out for a fee of €80m for De Jong.

But it has been claimed that Barcelona have recalibrated their expectations and are now prepared to do a deal for a lower fee.

The Catalan giants are now ready to accept a fee in the region of €60 to €70m for the sale of the Dutch midfielder.

With Barcelona now willing to negotiate a lower fee, Manchester United are pressing ahead with their efforts to get the deal over the line.

If things go according to plan, Manchester United could wrap up the deal to sign De Jong early next week.