Sheffield Wednesday have made progress in their talks with David Stockdale as they look to snare the shot-stopper away from Wycombe Wanderers, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls lost out on promotion back to the Championship last term as they fell at the semi-finals stage of the League One playoffs.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is on the hunt for a new shot-stopper as Bailey Peacock-Farrell returned to Burnley following his loan spell at Hillsborough.

The Yorkshire outfit have zeroed in on Wycombe custodian Stockdale as their top target to replace Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.

Stockdale’s current deal at Adams Park is set to expire at the end of this month and he is in line to be available on a free transfer.

And Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks with the 36-year-old over a move to Hillsborough this summer.

Wycombe are keen to keep hold of Stockdale and have tabled him a new contract, but their league rivals Sheffield Wednesday are keen to snare him away and are making progress.

It remains to be seen whether last season’s Golden Glove winner will link up with Moore ahead of next term as the Owls prepare for another promotion charge.