Swansea City are set to hold talks with free agent Lynden Gooch, who is yet to agree to the contract offer from his former side Sunderland, according to the Northern Echo.

Gooch is currently available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Sunderland at the start of this month.

The American played a key role in helping Sunderland earn promotion back to the Championship this season before his contract ran out at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are keen on having Gooch in their ranks again and have offered him a new contract.

However, as a free agent, Gooch is an attractive target this summer and a host of Championship clubs are interested in acquiring his services, including Swansea.

And the Welsh giants are set to enter formal negotiations with the 26-year-old’s representatives in the coming days.

Swansea are expected to offer better terms to Gooch than he has received from the Wearside outfit, with boss Russell Martin being a firm admirer of his qualities and are optimistic about their chances of signing him.

Gooch has expressed his desire to remain at Sunderland, but Swansea are keen on the versatile player and are hoping they can get a deal over the line for him.