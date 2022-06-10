Tottenham Hotspur are not prioritising a swoop for defender Pau Torres, who has also been linked with Manchester United, this summer, according to The Athletic.

Antonio Conte wants to bring in a left-footed centre-back this summer and Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has been Tottenham’s top target.

But the Italy international’s agent recently insisted that Bastoni will stay at Inter next season and Tottenham’s hopes of bringing him in look set to end unless there is a rethink at the San Siro.

Tottenham have other targets such as Josko Gvardiol and they have also been linked with a move for Torres.

The north London club wanted the defender last summer but it has been claimed that he is not a priority this time around.

The Spaniard is expected to leave Villarreal and a move to the Premier League has been mooted.

Manchester United have held talks with his representatives but for the moment, a deal is not imminent.

Torres is not being prioritised by Spurs now but that could change over the course of the summer.

There are also suggestions that Tottenham could try and land the Spaniard in a swap deal involving Giovani Lo Celso.