Tottenham Hotspur do not want to lose Lucas Moura this summer due to their involvement in the Champions League, it has been claimed in Brazil.

Lucas was a bit-part player at Tottenham last season and lost his place in the starting eleven to Dejan Kulusevski in the second half of the campaign.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer and Sao Paulo have been mooted as a possible destination.

It has been claimed that the Brazilian outfit are indeed keen to take back the winger in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to Goal Brasil, Lucas is unlikely to be on his way to Sao Paulo in the summer window.

Sao Paulo do not have the finances to do a deal and Tottenham are also not interested in losing the Brazilian.

The north London club will be in the Champions League next season and Antonio Conte does not want to weaken his squad by letting Lucas go.

They want him at the club and with two years left on his contract, Lucas is set to stay at Tottenham.

Sao Paulo are keen and it remains to be seen if Spurs have a rethink over the summer, dependent upon their transfer business.