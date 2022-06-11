Liverpool are on the home stretch in their swoop to snap up Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with Manchester United now focused elsewhere, according to the Daily Express.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in another striker amid the likely exit of Sadio Mane, while Mohamed Salah has now entered the final year of his deal at Anfield.

Liverpool have been holding talks with Benfica for Nunez, a player Manchester United have also held discussions over signing.

Nunez wants to move to Anfield though and Liverpool are now rapidly closing on wrapping up the swoop.

The Uruguay international impressed Liverpool with his performances last season and scored against the Reds for Benfica in the Champions League.

Klopp appreciates Nunez’s ability to play not just through the middle up front, but also on the flank if needed.

Liverpool are expected to shatter their club record transfer fee when the deal to take Nunez to Anfield is completed.

Manchester United have now bowed out of the race and are focused on other targets as they try to sign a striker.