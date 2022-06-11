Bernardo Silva has obtained Pep Guardiola’s word about his willingness to sell him if Manchester City receive a good offer for him this summer.

Silva has emerged as Barcelona’s top target if they sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

A deal to sell the Dutchman is not done, but Barcelona are already preparing to sign his replacement in the Portuguese this summer.

The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract but he is keen on a move to Barcelona if a deal can be done.

And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Guardiola has assured the player that he will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.

The Manchester City manager has given his word to Silva that he would agree to sell him if the club receive a good offer for him.

With Guardiola willing to sell, Silva is now waiting for Barcelona to make their move for him.

Barcelona are prepared to reinvest the funds they would receive from De Jong’s sale into getting their hands on the Manchester City star.