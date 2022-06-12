Jonjoe Kenny is to complete a free transfer move to Hertha Berlin after he decided to leave Everton, according to the Times.

Kenny is out of contract at Goodison Park at the end of the month and Everton wanted to keep hold of him.

However, Kenny chose to knock back Everton’s offer of a new contract and is poised to head back to Germany with Hertha Berlin.

The defender is well regarded in Germany following a successful loan spell at Schalke and will again make it his stomping ground.

He was linked with a possible return to the Ruhr club, but is instead joining Hertha Berlin, who narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga last term.

Kenny will put pen to paper to a three-year deal with Hertha Berlin to secure the switch.

The defender will be looking to kick on in the Bundesliga with the capital club

Playing in the Bundesliga is not new for Kenny and he clocked 31 appearances in the German top flight over the course of his loan at Schalke.