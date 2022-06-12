Marseille have intensified their efforts to win the chase for Newcastle United target Isaak Toure, holding talks with his representatives on Sunday.

The young Le Havre defender is hot property this summer and has a host of clubs on his tail.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are admirers of Toure and could look to take him to St James’ Park, while Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City and Lyon are also alive to his talents.

Marseille are aware of the growing interest in the 19-year-old defender, who is one of their priority targets.

And, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have upped their efforts to land Toure as a result.

Marseille have already submitted an offer to the defender’s entourage and in recent hours met with his agents.

The Ligue 1 giants are determined to make sure they are not beaten in the race for Toure’s signature.

He made 12 starts in Ligue 2 for Le Havre in the recent campaign, being disappointed to not be involved more, and is keen to move on from the club this summer to take the next step in his career.