Steven Gerrard had a plan to replace Michael Beale in his backroom team at Aston Villa which he was ready to put into action when needed, according to The Athletic.

Highly rated Beale opted to leave his role as Aston Villa assistant recently to take charge of Championship side QPR, his first senior managerial post.

Beale worked alongside Gerrard at Rangers and was seen by many as a crucial component of the manager’s backroom team.

Gerrard though was ready with a plan to replace Beale and within 48 hours Neil Critchley arrived to replace the QPR bound assistant.

Some eyebrows were raised at Critchley taking the post as he left his role as Blackpool manager to move to Villa Park.

However, Critchley is keen to coach players on the training pitch and the opportunity to work with Aston Villa’s stars is claimed to have appealed.

Blackpool were surprised by his departure and if Critchley had stayed at the club he would have locked horns with new QPR boss Beale next term in the Championship.

Critchley had spells as Liverpool’s Under-18s and Under-23s boss before cutting his teeth in management at Blackpool.