AC Milan are interested in securing the services of Manchester United target Antony in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Brazilian winger’s future at Ajax have come under the scanner due to interest from Manchester United this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants to take the 22-year-old to Old Trafford and Manchester United are believed to be in talks with his representatives to snap him up.

The Premier League giants are believed to be preparing a €50m bid for him, but they could face competition from Italy.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan have their eyes on the Brazilian winger this summer as well.

Antony is claimed to be an AC Milan fan and the Rossoneri tried to sign him in the summer of 2020.

The Serie A champions are again interested and are considering making an offer for him in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether AC Milan can compete with the financial might of Manchester United if they both go for Antony.

The Brazilian is open to an offer to leave Ajax but the Dutch giants are yet to receive a bid for him.