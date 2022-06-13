Portsmouth have been contacted by Hibernian over a potential transfer for winger Ronan Curtis, according to the Daily Record.

Since signing for Pompey in the summer of 2018, the winger has played in nearly 200 matches for the south coast club.

Last season he made 43 League One appearances, scoring eight goals and assisting the same number, but now he could be set to leave Fratton Park with one year remaining on his deal.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are keen to sign the winger and they have now taken the initial steps in their quest.

The Scottish side have made contact with Portsmouth about a move for the winger up north to Easter Road.

Both Portsmouth and the winger are claimed to be open to the move, with Curtis of the opinion that he needs to move away to make further development.

Pompey are however expecting a sum of up to £500,000 for the winger, with Hibs boss Lee Johnson keen to take him on as he aims for his first season at Easter Road to be a success.

Hibs are not the only ones in the conversations however as Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and an undisclosed club in France are also credited with an interest.