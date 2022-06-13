Lazio are interested in Arsenal star Pablo Mari, joining fellow Serie A club AC Milan in the race for the centre-back.

Mari went on loan to Italian club Udinese in January this year and played regularly for them in the second half of last season.

He made 15 appearances in the league and now it is a possibility that the centre-back will head back to Italy next season as well.

Italian giants AC Milan are keen on bringing the centre-back to the San Siro amid claims that Sven Botman, their centre-back target since even before the last season concluded, is now heading for Newcastle United.

They may be in for competition from a fellow Serie A club though as Lazio are also interested in Mari, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

Udinese have also been credited with an interest in pursuing a permanent deal for the player they loaned last season.

Mari’s contract with the Gunners runs until the summer of 2024 and he has made only 22 appearances in total for the north London club since joining in January 2020.

It remains to be seen what destination the centre-back ends up at next season and whether he moves away permanently or on loan.